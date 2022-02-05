Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Financial Comparison

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) and Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Adtalem Global Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 6.30% 3.86% 2.23% Adtalem Global Education -0.09% 11.09% 4.75%

Vitru has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adtalem Global Education has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.4% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Adtalem Global Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vitru and Adtalem Global Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adtalem Global Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Adtalem Global Education has a consensus target price of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.46%. Given Adtalem Global Education’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Adtalem Global Education is more favorable than Vitru.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vitru and Adtalem Global Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $100.80 million 3.46 $10.11 million $0.28 52.86 Adtalem Global Education $1.11 billion 1.26 $76.91 million ($0.07) -403.14

Adtalem Global Education has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Adtalem Global Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adtalem Global Education beats Vitru on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses. The company also offer continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 10 campuses that offers traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in FlorianÃ³polis, Brazil.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc. engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. The Financial Services segment includes test preparation, certifications, conferences, seminars, memberships, and subscriptions to business professionals in the areas of accounting, anti-money laundering, banking, and mortgage industries. The company was founded by Dennis J. Keller and Ronald L. Taylor in 1973 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

