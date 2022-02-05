Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) will report $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Vivid Seats.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($44.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.54 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other Vivid Seats news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $365,071,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $8.72 on Friday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39.

