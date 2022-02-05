VNX Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (VNXLU)

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One VNX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0248 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VNX has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. VNX has a total market cap of $698,202.27 and $14.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VNX

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

