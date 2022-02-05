Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Voya Financial worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,810,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,291,000 after purchasing an additional 83,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Voya Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after purchasing an additional 73,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 21.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,430,000 after acquiring an additional 187,441 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 26.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,683,000 after acquiring an additional 220,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,196,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VOYA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $190,448.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day moving average of $66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

