Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,326,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87,450 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 8.40% of Voya Financial worth $572,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 247.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bbva USA grew its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 222.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial stock opened at $70.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $66.05. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Voya Financial in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

