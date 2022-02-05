W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 75,254 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $89.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.40. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $90.42.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.62.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

