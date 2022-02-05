Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 641,349 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $46,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

