Warp Finance (WARP) Price Hits $242.49

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Over the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $242.49 or 0.00585732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $199,374.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00009401 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009125 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

