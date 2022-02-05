Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total value of $1,568,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WTS stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.80. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.44 and a 12-month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

