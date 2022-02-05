Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stake Increased by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $142.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.78 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $355.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.85.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Choe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,513 shares of company stock valued at $24,125,367 in the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on W shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Wayfair in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.27.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

