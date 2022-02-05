Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,959 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $809,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $56.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.