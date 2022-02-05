Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 68.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,605 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $231.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $30.77 and a 1 year high of $58.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

