West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.54

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.54 and traded as low as C$0.51. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.57, with a volume of 167,645 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.54. The stock has a market cap of C$42.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Company Profile (CVE:WHY)

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

