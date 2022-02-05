Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to announce earnings of $3.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.92 and the lowest is $3.04. Whiting Petroleum posted earnings per share of $1.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 141.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $13.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $15.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $17.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.37 to $20.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $401.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.70 million.

WLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.50.

Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $78.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.78. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 2.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Iv Rice purchased 15,150 shares of Whiting Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,049.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,329,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,563,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,737,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 513,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 224.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708,082 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $147,726,000 after buying an additional 1,873,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,525,000 after acquiring an additional 898,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,669,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $97,678,000 after acquiring an additional 469,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

