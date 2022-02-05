Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $375.29

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 375.29 ($5.05) and traded as high as GBX 391 ($5.26). Wincanton shares last traded at GBX 380 ($5.11), with a volume of 68,287 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Wincanton alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 357.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 375.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £473.10 million and a PE ratio of 10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,444.67, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Recommended Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.