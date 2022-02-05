Wolf Safe Poor People 1-Day Volume Reaches $16,614.00 (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $16,614.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00051822 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.53 or 0.07267879 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00056768 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.27 or 1.00128244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006591 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

