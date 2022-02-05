Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Hits New 52-Week High at $38.50

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as $38.50 and last traded at $38.47, with a volume of 29910 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 17.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF)

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

