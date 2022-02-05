Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Lifted by Park West Asset Management LLC

Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Workday makes up approximately 1.3% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Workday worth $56,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,502 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,504,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 10,667.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,842,000 after acquiring an additional 522,700 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 727,462 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,785,000 after acquiring an additional 468,199 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $977,574,000 after acquiring an additional 448,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY traded up $3.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $236.79. 1,737,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,520,374. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.59. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.60 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,631.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.07.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.