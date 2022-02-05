Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Workspace Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.70. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.