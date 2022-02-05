World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of World Acceptance worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 32.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $188.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 20.09, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. World Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $118.83 and a twelve month high of $265.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.61.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.66). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $60,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,135. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

