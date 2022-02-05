World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receives Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.
Shares of WWE traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 1,528,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,607. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.
In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile
World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.
