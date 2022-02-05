World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Receives Hold Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

Shares of WWE traded up $3.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. 1,528,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,607. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 1.38. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 38.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, EVP Bradley Blum sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $161,924.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.