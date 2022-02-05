Wownero (WOW) Trading Down 1.2% This Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0904 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Wownero has a market cap of $4.71 million and $4,626.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

