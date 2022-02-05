WOWswap Price Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $46,044.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WOWswap has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $7.67 or 0.00018485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052225 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.64 or 0.07227166 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00054712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,451.82 or 0.99938185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00053019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006560 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

