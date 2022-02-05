Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $168.19 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $41,474.57 or 1.00092758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion and approximately $168.19 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00074643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00021183 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00028415 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $206.64 or 0.00498703 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 261,965 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

