Wrapped BNB Market Cap Tops $2.27 Billion (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for $412.79 or 0.00995147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and approximately $511.28 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.05 or 0.07244487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.46 or 0.99780520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,496,227 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

