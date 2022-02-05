Xensor Trading Up 13.4% This Week (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. During the last seven days, Xensor has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Xensor coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Xensor has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $585,120.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00042689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00110445 BTC.

Xensor Coin Profile

Xensor (XSR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,489,283 coins. The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

