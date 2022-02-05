Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Purchased by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises approximately 1.3% of DLD Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $18,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 72.8% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 78.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 277 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 30,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $209.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.13, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.34 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $239.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

