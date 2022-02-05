XSGD Tops One Day Volume of $702,849.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 5th. XSGD has a total market cap of $213.46 million and $702,849.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XSGD has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One XSGD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.43 or 0.07274063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,519.33 or 0.99990460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006545 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 293,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 285,158,455 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

