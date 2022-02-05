YAM V3 Market Cap Reaches $4.19 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $6.52 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, YAM V3 has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00042705 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00111284 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,126,466 coins and its circulating supply is 13,115,010 coins. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

