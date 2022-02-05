Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) vs. Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Critical Review

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) and Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Yatsen alerts:

This table compares Yatsen and Olaplex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yatsen $802.02 million 0.86 -$411.92 million ($0.89) -1.74 Olaplex $282.25 million 46.16 $39.28 million N/A N/A

Olaplex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yatsen.

Profitability

This table compares Yatsen and Olaplex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yatsen -41.35% -35.40% -28.32% Olaplex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Yatsen and Olaplex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yatsen 0 1 2 0 2.67 Olaplex 0 2 9 1 2.92

Yatsen presently has a consensus target price of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 1,264.52%. Olaplex has a consensus target price of $34.73, suggesting a potential upside of 72.77%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than Olaplex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.4% of Yatsen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olaplex beats Yatsen on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings Inc. is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels. Olaplex Holdings Inc. is based in SANTA BARBARA, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.