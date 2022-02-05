Ycash (YEC) Price Hits $0.28 on Exchanges

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000682 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $21,512.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.00282309 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00078870 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00110396 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,106,375 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.