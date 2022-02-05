YEE (YEE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $366,815.00

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One YEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. YEE has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $366,815.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, YEE has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YEE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043580 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00112353 BTC.

YEE Coin Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.