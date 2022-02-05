Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Reaches $0.18

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yellow Road has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Yellow Road has a market capitalization of $559,023.76 and approximately $7,824.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.43 or 0.07249987 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00054083 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,481.89 or 1.00199989 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00053252 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006587 BTC.

Yellow Road Coin Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,505,142 coins and its circulating supply is 3,033,587 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Buying and Selling Yellow Road

