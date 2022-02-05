YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 46.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in YETI by 2,891.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 838,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,985,000 after purchasing an additional 810,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,375,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,014,000 after acquiring an additional 704,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 58.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 373,866 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of YETI by 45.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 964,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,605,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of YETI by 39.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 930,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,771,000 after acquiring an additional 262,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $4,041,204.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on YETI. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of YETI from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

NYSE:YETI opened at $65.68 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $362.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

