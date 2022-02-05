Yield Protocol Hits Market Cap of $482,186.85 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $482,186.85 and $113,279.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded up 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading



