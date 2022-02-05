YUSRA Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. YUSRA has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $14,171.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YUSRA has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00052119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.43 or 0.07274063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00054471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,519.33 or 0.99990460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00053817 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006545 BTC.

YUSRA Coin Profile

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. YUSRA’s official website is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

