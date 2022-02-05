Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Post -$0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.26). Ardmore Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Get Ardmore Shipping alerts:

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds lowered Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASC. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 72,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.63.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardmore Shipping (ASC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.