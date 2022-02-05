Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report $23.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $11.45 million. Epizyme reported sales of $8.38 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 179.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $47.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.81 million to $67.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $98.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 432.91% and a negative net margin of 779.45%. Epizyme’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta purchased 22,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 7,341 shares of company stock valued at $14,733 in the last ninety days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 11.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 9.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.24.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.