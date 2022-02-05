Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.44. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.
Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $35.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.38 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.18% and a return on equity of 15.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.
HMLP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.30. The stock had a trading volume of 35,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,499. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $143.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.80%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $4,850,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Höegh LNG Partners
Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.
