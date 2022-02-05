Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Shares of INVA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
