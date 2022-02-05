Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Innoviva.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 41,008 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviva by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 212,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 16,579 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 152,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 649,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 216,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth $3,653,000. 99.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVA traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,068,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,908. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Innoviva has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.29.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

