Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) will post ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MannKind’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.06). MannKind also posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MannKind will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MannKind.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

MNKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $3.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.43. MannKind has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $902.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 420,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 35,585 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 4,648,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,316,000 after buying an additional 1,177,145 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,217,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,798,000 after buying an additional 987,748 shares during the period. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

