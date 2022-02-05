Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Announce $0.03 EPS

Brokerages forecast that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. NOW posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stephens raised NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $8.91 on Friday. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $985.08 million, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 485.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,797 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NOW by 1,247.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 901,887 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $109,967,000 after acquiring an additional 430,998 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

