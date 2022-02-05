Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to Post $0.98 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rush Enterprises.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RUSHA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.98. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

