Zacks: Analysts Expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.03. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 8X8.

Get 8X8 alerts:

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. The business had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 8X8 from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.14.

EGHT traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,867,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,965. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.44. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.04.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 78,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $1,366,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,784 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 366,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 153,148 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of 8X8 by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $1,733,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth $1,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 8X8 (EGHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.