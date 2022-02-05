Zacks: Analysts Expect Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report $3.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.40 million and the highest is $6.41 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full year sales of $18.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 million to $21.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.30 million, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AGLE shares. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $210.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.45.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Alspaugh acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $186,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn acquired 43,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

