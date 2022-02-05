Zacks: Analysts Expect CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $905.20 Million

Analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) will announce $905.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $904.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $906.40 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNO Financial Group.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 410,023 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.27. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $21.88 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

