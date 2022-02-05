Zacks: Analysts Expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) to post ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fusion Fuel Green’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fusion Fuel Green will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fusion Fuel Green.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Fuel Green from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Fusion Fuel Green stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,645. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $21.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Fuel Green during the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

