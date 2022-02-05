Zacks: Analysts Expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings. HUYA posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 210.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover HUYA.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HUYA had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $461.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.14 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUYA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $11.90 to $10.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HUYA from $13.20 to $11.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,410,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,787,000 after acquiring an additional 265,016 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 41.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,794,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,209 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in HUYA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,653,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,112,000 after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,030,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,616,000 after purchasing an additional 234,719 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HUYA by 9.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,663,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,011,000 after purchasing an additional 233,784 shares during the period. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUYA remained flat at $$5.95 during midday trading on Friday. 3,000,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,058. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.71. HUYA has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

