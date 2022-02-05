Zacks: Analysts Expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to announce sales of $63.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $62.26 million. MiMedx Group reported sales of $68.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year sales of $254.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $253.47 million to $257.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $267.30 million, with estimates ranging from $265.00 million to $270.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MiMedx Group stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.74 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.96. MiMedx Group has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $8.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

