Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($4.95) and the highest is $7.89. Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($12.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.10) to ($3.09). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $29.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.92 to $49.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.21) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVAX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.86.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $89.33. 3,311,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,724,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.17. Novavax has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total transaction of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,461 shares of company stock worth $10,975,590. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 22,033 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 48.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

